In the 32nd match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash at Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi on Wednesday. Staring at an early exit after their sixth loss in eight games, bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils, under new Skipper Shreyas Iyer, will now have to treat each IPL 2018 game as a virtual knockout, starting with today’s match against Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane, on the other hand, will be expecting a better show from his team to consolidate its position on Vivo IPL points table.



After Gautam Gambhir stepped down as the captain of DD following a string of losses, was trusted with the responsibility to guide the team to the play-offs, and the young skipper did score an unbeaten 40-ball 93 to power his side to a massive 55-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the next match, renewing the hopes of a turnaround. But in the 31st match of IPL 2018, Delhi Daredevils’ 13-run loss to Chennai Super Kings almost dashed all hopes of a comeback and Iyer is now looking at an uphill task of inspiring his team in the remaining matches and salvage any hopes of staying alive in the tournament. In the previous game that Delhi played, it was an awful mix-up that ended Iyer's innings and it proved to be the turning point of the match. Despite a 45-ball 79 from and an unbeaten 31-ball 54 from Vijay Shankar, fell short by 13 runs against Chennai's 211-4. Iyer and Pant have done the bulk of the scoring for so far in IPL 2018, amassing 306 and 257 runs, respectively, and the onus would again be on the duo to lead the batting unit.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are placed sixth on the Vivo IPL points table with six points from seven matches. Ajinkya Rahane's team has been inconsistent in IPL 2018, as a win has been followed by a loss most of the times. They will also have to find a way to stem the rot if they have to make it to the play-offs. Their failure to chase down a target of 151-7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad saw losing their previous match by 11 runs. It was despite Rahane scoring a 65 and Samson hitting a 40. The two didn't get support from other batsman. Rahane and Samson have been Rajasthan's best batsmen in but inconsistent run-making by Ben Stokes and Jos Butler has affected their performance this season. Among bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer has done well, claiming six wickets in the two matches that he has played so far. But RR's spinners Shreyas Gopal and K Gowtham have disappointed, failing to bother batsmen much. They have claimed five wickets each.

Here are a few things to know before the vs (DD vs RR) match to be played at Ferozshah Kotla ground, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash:



Rajasthan Royals batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against DD: The Rajasthan Royals’ captain has been hitting the ball brilliantly too, though he will be disappointed that he couldn’t finish off the previous match. is another of the Royals’ in-form batsmen, and his team will need him to convert starts to a big score – just like he did when he scored the impressive 92 not out against RCB. Time is fast running out for Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, who are yet to make a major contribution with the bat.

bowlers to look forward to today: In only two outings, Jofra Archer has collected two 3-wicket hauls to become the Rajasthan Royals’ most successful bowler this season. The 23-year old has bowled lively pace, shown good control and has been impressive with the new ball and at the death. Using K Gowtham to open the bowling has been a very smart move by the Royals; the Karnataka all-rounder has been by and large economical and has dismissed some big names in the opposition. Gowtham’s wickets this season include Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales.

Delhi Daredevils batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against RR: Prithvi Shaw wowed during his knocked of 62 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The 18-year old played a few strokes which elicited comparisons with some of the legends. There is no doubting the talent or his ability and in today’s match, Shaw will be up against several experienced players and will be tested thoroughly. is the Delhi Daredevils’ top run-getter this season. With half-centuries in each of his last three innings, Shreyas - now Delhi Daredevils captain - will expect to extend that streak further and lead by example.

Delhi Daredevils bowlers to look forward to today: Trent Boult’s 7-match streak of picking up at least one wicket ended in the previous match against CSK; the Kiwi pacer is DD’s top wicket-taker this season, and DD will need him to return to his wicket-taking ways. Delhi Daredevils will want him to prise out a few early wickets. Avesh Khan has impressed with his pace and ability to generate bounce, and he must keep his performance intact to win matches for Delhi Daredevils.

What Vijay Shankar said after the losing the game against CSK: Shankar said they are doing most things right but small mistakes have resulted in losses. "We, as a team, are doing well but it is the small things which is changing the entire result of the game," he said. "We were chasing 80 from six overs or something against Chennai, we got close to the target, lost by 13 runs. We tried our best and we would look to move forward from this and look to do better and build ourself into a good team," he said.

Here is how RR and DD compare head to head in IPL matches so far:



Overall



Matches played: 17

Delhi Daredevils won: 6

Rajasthan Royals won: 11



At the Ferozshah Kotla



Matches played: 6

Delhi Daredevils won: 3

Rajasthan Royals won: 3



Rajasthan Royals have prevailed in their last 7 matches against the Daredevils. The last time DD got the better of the RR was in 2012.

Some trivia ahead of today’s match between Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals (DD vs RR)



has scored more runs against the Delhi Daredevils than against any other IPL opponent. His record against DD reads: 16 Matches, 677 Runs, 61.55 Average.

In the seven matches so far this, RR’s opponents have only managed opening partnerships of 6, 0, 4, 1, 50, 1 & 17.

Rajasthan Royals have taken the fewest wickets among all teams; they’ve only managed a total of 33 wickets in their 7 matches.

The Rajasthan Royals have forged the fewest 50-plus partnerships this season – 5.