Ambuja's sales dip spoils show

Ambuja Cements, like its group company ACC, clocked lower-than-expected sales volume for the fourth quarter ended December (Q4; both follow January-December year). Ambuja’s eight per cent decline in sales volume is less than ACC’s nine per cent fall in Q4. UltraTech saw two per cent dip and Shree Cement clocked 4.1 per cent growth. While Ambuja lagged rivals UltraTech and Shree Cement on sales volume, it did pretty well on sales realised from each unit, as prices in north saw less impact from note ban. Sales realisation improved one per cent from a year ago to Rs 4,316 ...