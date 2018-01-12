Aus agriculture minister to visit India soon to resolve pulses trade issue

has announced that he is likely to visit soon to negotiate a better deal for the country's farmer after New Delhi imposed higher tariff on imported and lentils. Last month, had imposed 30 per cent on (chana) and lentils (masoor) to protect domestic farmers from falling local rates in view of higher output. Littleproud said that an estimated 2 lakh tonnes of Australian and lentils were on transit when the announced the tariff. First, the wants to take a strategic approach to resolve the long-term trade issue with besides looking at alternative to dispose of its pulses, he was quoted as saying by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation news. "I intend to make a trip to in the coming 10 days to go and engage with my counterparts over there, as well as industry...," he said. The efforts will be made to ensure the tariff issue gets resolved and at the same time make sure that "we reinforce the need for a long-term sustainable free-trade agreement with India," Littleproud said. Noting that the (FTA) with was a high priority for Australia's farm sector, the Minister said the government was acting in a "sensible and responsible way" to ensure the issue does not become an "impediment" in the long term of progress of an with "What we have to understand is we have a $ 2.7 billion trade surplus in the agriculture sector with India, so we have to be sensible about how we negotiate with and we are doing that in a sensible way behind doors," he said. Since a billion-dollar industry of Australian producers has been affected, the Minister said that the was working hard behind the scenes to negotiate a better deal for its farmers. The is also looking at other such as Nepal, and the for its pulses sale. It is trying to make representation in those nations where the cargo is in transit now, he said. Stating that the 'Megaphone diplomacy' doesn't always work, Littleproud said, "We have to be sensible about this.

We have to play a long game about what will get us the long-term benefit that our producers want." Last month, Steven Ciobo had made representations to the Indian government on the pulses issue. Ciobo is likely to raise the issue with Indian trade minister at the in Davos this month. During 2016-17, chickpea exports to were valued at $1.14 billion and lentils were worth $ 196 million.

