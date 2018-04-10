Axis Bank up 6% in two days as board cuts short CEO Shikha Sharma's tenure

-
ALSO READShikha Sharma's eventful nine years at Axis Bank: Highlights of her stint Axis Bank board cuts short CEO's tenure, Shikha Sharma to stay on till Dec In a surprise move, Shikha Sharma wants 7-month term as Axis Bank chief The journey: From 2009 to 2018, Shikha Sharma's years at Axis Bank RBI asks Axis Bank to reconsider decision to re-appoint Shikha Sharma
-
“Shikha Sharma, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank has requested the Board to reconsider the period of her re-appointment as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank be revised from 1st June 2018 up to 31st December 2018. The Board has accepted her said request, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India,” Axis Bank, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing on Monday after market hours.
“This gives Axis Bank enough time (seven months) for an orderly transition. A sudden exit would have put their back to the wall,” said Amit Tandon, MD and founder, Institutional Investor Advisory Services, the Business Standard report suggested. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
The bank and its board had faced flak from investors over a range of issues, including manipulation by some bank employees after the government had announced demonetisation in November 2016.
Meanwhile, the BSE said, the Exchange has sought clarification from Axis Bank with respect to news article appearing on www.timesofindia.indiatimes.com - April 09, 2018 titled "4 staffers among 7 arrested for defrauding private bank of Rs 370 million". The reply is awaited.
In past one year, Axis Bank had underperformed the market by falling 1% as compared to 12% rise in the Nifty 50 index and 16% surged in Nifty Bank index till Friday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU