BSE Smallcap index hits new high; crosses 20,000 mark

The S&P BSE Smallcap index hit a new high, crossing 20,000 marks on BSE on Thursday, after a strong rally in information technology (IT), construction, metals, textiles, auto ancillaries and chemical stocks. At 11:16 AM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up 0.78% at 20,059, as compared to 0.46% rise in the S&P BSE Midcap and unchanged in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex at 34,429. The smallcap index hit a new high of 20,062, surpasses its previous high of 19,997 recorded on Wednesday in intra-day trade. Uttam Galva Steels, JVL Agro Industries, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Ducon Infratechnologies, Quick Heal Technologies, India Nippon Electricals, Jayant Agro Organics, Morepen Laboratories and Kiri Industries from the BSE smallcap index were up in the range of 8% to 15% on BSE. Five companies, Prakash Industries, Uttam Galva Steels, Sanwaria Consumer, GM Breweries and South Indian Bank, from the smallcap index thus far declared their December 2017 (Q3FY18) results have reported strong set of numbers. These companies posted an aggregate net profit of Rs 84 crore in Q3FY18 against a net loss of Rs 106 crore in Q3FY17. The net profit of Prakash Industries, GM Breweries and Sanwaria Consumer more than doubled, while Uttam Galva Steels reduced its losses during the quarter under review. Meanwhile, in past one week, the market price of Infinite Computer Solutions (India), Som Distilleries & Breweries, Subros, Coffee Day Enterprises, Indosolar, Aban Offshore, KSK Energy Ventures, Sri Adhikari Brothers and Jindal Drilling have rallied more than 25%. AMBUJA EXP
COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%) JVL AGRO INDUS 36.15 31.55 14.58 GUJ. 269.85 236.90 13.91 UTTAM GALVA 24.05 21.20 13.44 QUICK HEAL 399.35 362.40 10.20 DUCON TECH 51.80 47.10 9.98 INDIA NIPP. ELEC. 1194.80 1093.20 9.29 KIRI INDUS. 662.25 609.00 8.74 JAYANT AGRO ORG. 459.55 424.45 8.27 MOREPEN LABS. 40.30 37.30 8.04 SONATA SOFTWARE 302.50 280.20 7.96 SOM DISTILLERIES 253.90 235.55 7.79 SYMPHONY 2153.30 2000.80 7.62 BALAJI AMINES 763.00 709.00 7.62 ABAN OFFSHORE 269.00 250.50 7.39 JINDAL SAW 173.50 161.60 7.36 BGR ENERGY SYS. 150.40 140.20 7.28 VENKY'S (INDIA) 2650.00 2471.45 7.22 JAI CORP 217.35 203.00 7.07 GARWARE-WALL ROP 985.20 921.95 6.86 UCAL FUEL SYS. 322.00 301.65 6.75 CUPID 377.00 352.90 6.83 GULSHAN POLYOLS 96.20 90.15 6.71 XCHANGING SOL. 68.50 64.30 6.53 UCAL FUEL SYS. 320.00 301.65 6.08 JUBILANT LIFE 823.00 776.10 6.04 GE POWER 902.50 852.05 5.92 IFB INDS. 1523.15 1439.30 5.83 SUBROS 433.15 410.45 5.53 UDAIPUR CEMENT 32.60 30.90 5.50 LYCOS INTERNET 8.90 8.44 5.45 REL. INDL. INFRA 655.05 621.65 5.37 GENUS POWER 79.50 75.55 5.23 INDIAN ACRYLICS 21.40 20.35 5.16 HIMADRI SPECIALT 193.00 183.65 5.09 MOSCHIP SEMICON. 45.60 43.40 5.07
