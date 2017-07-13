CDSL, HUDCO, AU Small Finance soar up to 42% in three days

-
HUDCO surged 10% to Rs 98.75, its fresh high since listing in May, on back of three-fold jump in trading volumes. The stock of housing finance company rallied 41% in past three trading sessions from Rs 69.55 on Monday, July 10, 2017.
The BSE announced that HUDCO will be added to BSE 500 index with effect from July 19, 2017, the exchange said in a notice.
CDSL is locked in upper circuit of 10% at Rs 444 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with no sellers were seen on the counter. The stock soared 25% in past three trading sessions, zoomed almost 200% against its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 149 per share. The company was listed on the NSE on June 30, 2017.
AU Small Finance Bank too surged 11% to Rs 696, its new high since listing on Monday, July 10, 2017. The stock rallied 29% in past three trading sessions, up 94% over the IPO price of Rs 358 per share.
|COMPANY NAME
|IPO PRICE
|10/07/2017
|LTP
|% chg*
|% chg#
|AU SMALL FINANCE
|358
|541.00
|696.70
|28.8
|94.6
|CDSL
|149
|354.15
|444.30
|25.5
|198.2
|H U D C O
|60
|69.55
|98.65
|41.8
|64.4
|*% chagne over July 10, 2017, # % change over IPO price
|Last traded price at Rs at 01:53 pm
