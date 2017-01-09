Cold wave this week to help wheat crop

Wheat and mustard crops have been facing moisture stress due to a warmer than usual winter

In what could be a relief to millions of farmers and the government, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said severe cold wave conditions are likely in Punjab, Haryana and northern Rajasthan from Tuesday till the morning of Saturday. This, after the slight drizzle over most of North India since Friday, could be a lifeline for the standing wheat and mustard crops, facing moisture stress due to a warmer than usual winter. IMD had said last month that temperatures in all sub-divisions were likely to be warmer than normal between December and February. The ...

Sanjeeb Mukherjee