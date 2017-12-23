Early Christmas on D-Street: Markets hit all-time high

The on Friday recorded all-time highs, with the closing at 33,940 and the ending slightly shy of 10,500. India’s total m-cap topped Rs 150 lakh crore ($2.4 trillion) for the first time.

added a whopping Rs 44.44 lakh crore ($860 billion) to market value this year. India, which overtook Canada, could soon become the world’s sixth-biggest market in terms of m-cap.

This year’s rally has been quite broad-based, with the mid- and small-cap indices outperforming the blue-chip The only caution in this fairy tale is that India’s m-cap-to-GDP ratio has climbed to 95 per cent, up from 72 per cent a year ago.