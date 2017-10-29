Equity returns in 2018 will be lower: Jyotivardhan Jaipuria

Mutual fund investments in equities are near record highs at a time foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been mostly fence-sitters. Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and managing director, Veda Investment Managers, tells Puneet Wadhwa that FIIs are justified in investing in developed markets which look more attractive. Once growth picks up back home, we should see them come back to India, he adds. Edited Excerpts: Is the scale of public sector bank (PSB) recapitalisation and the Bharatmala project too ambitious? There was a fear that the debate around the goods and ...