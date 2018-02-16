JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Slowdown on the horizon: Why does inflation make stock prices fall?
Business Standard

Gitanjali tanks 20% for second straight day; PNB hits fresh 52-week low

PNB hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 123 on BSE in intra-day trade, falling 23% in past three trading sessions from Rs 162 on Monday.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Gitanjali tanks 20% for second straight day; PNB hits fresh 52-week low

Gitanjali Gems is locked in lower circuit for the second straight day, down 20% at Rs 37.55, its fresh 52-week low on BSE, after the media report suggested that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches and sealed some premises owned by the company and Nirav Modi in related to the Rs 114 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud. The ED on Thursday conducted searches in 17 properties linked to billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle and business partner Mehul Chinubhai Choksi’s firm Gitanjali Gems across India in a case of fraud, and seized diamond, gold, and jewellery worth Rs 51 billion, the Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT The BSE said on Thursday that the Exchange has sought clarification from Gitanjali Gems. The reply is awaited. In past three trading sessions, the stock of Gitanjali Gems has tanked 40% from Rs 62.85 on February 12, 2017. Till 09:25 am; a combined 5.78 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE.

There were pending sell orders for 2.9 million shares on both the exchanges. PNB too hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 123.50 on BSE in early morning trade, trading 3% lower at Rs 124. The stock plunged 23.5% in past three trading sessions from Rs 162 on Monday. On Wednesday, PNB — the second largest public sector bank in India — informed the stock exchanges through a regulatory filing that it has detected a $1.8 billion fraud in one of its branches in Mumbai. In the filing, PNB put the quantum of fradulent transactions at $1,771.69 million (around Rs 114 billion). CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.

First Published: Fri, February 16 2018. 09:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements