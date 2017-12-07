Good show by equity schemes

JUST IN
Markets slip as RBI holds rates
India’s top 10 largest equity schemes, which collectively manage an asset size of nearly Rs 1.7 lakh crore, have made an average return of 27.5% so far this calendar year. During the same time, key stock index Nifty50 returned about 23.6%. HDFC Equity continues to be the largest pure-equity scheme.

All these schemes have gained a considerable size over the years and the pace of growth has been remarkable in the past few years. Over Rs 2 lakh crore of fresh inflows have gone into equity schemes over the last three years. A substantial chunk of inflows is coming in the form of systematic investment plans.

Thu, December 07 2017.

