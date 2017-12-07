Good show by equity schemes

India’s top 10 largest equity schemes, which collectively manage an asset size of nearly Rs 1.7 lakh crore, have made an average return of 27.5% so far this calendar year. During the same time, key stock index returned about 23.6%. continues to be the largest pure-equity scheme.

All these schemes have gained a considerable size over the years and the pace of growth has been remarkable in the past few years. Over Rs 2 lakh crore of fresh inflows have gone into over the last three years. A substantial chunk of inflows is coming in the form of systematic investment plans.