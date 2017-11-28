Half of stocks in Dolly Khanna's portfolio zoom up to 550% so far in 2017

Company Holding in % 30/12/2016 Latest % chg Rain Industries 2.05 54.80 353.85 545.7 Emkay Global 1.31 56.95 237.90 317.7 IFB Inds. 1.05 457.35 1362.65 197.9 PPAP Automotive 1.10 157.70 463.85 194.1 NOCIL 2.02 67.30 179.60 166.9 Thirumalai Chem. 1.73 765.60 1967.95 157.0 Tata Metaliks 1.09 324.10 814.35 151.3 L T Foods 1.09 28.43 70.80 149.0 Asian Granito 1.04 216.15 508.55 135.3 Dhampur Sugar 1.24 131.20 295.00 124.8 Sterling Tools 1.39 186.27 399.05 114.2 Dwarikesh Sugar 1.59 32.06 61.15 90.7 IFB Agro Inds. 1.14 377.00 699.50 85.5 Shreyans Inds. 1.05 98.25 178.00 81.2 Ruchira Papers 1.70 102.90 175.20 70.3 Manappuram Fin. 1.13 67.25 107.65 60.1 Nitin Spinners 1.40 69.45 110.25 58.7 Srikalahas. Pip. 1.59 265.65 420.30 58.2 Nandan Denim 1.20 111.70 174.90 56.6 Nilkamal Ltd 1.56 1263.65 1825.30 44.4 Amarjothi Spg. 1.15 133.85 179.10 33.8 RSWM Ltd 1.98 445.00 349.50 -21.5 Holding in % as on September 30, 2017 Latest price on BSE in Rs at 11:08 AM. Source : CapitalinePlus

Half of the stocks in Dolly Khanna, the Chennai-based investor’s portfolio, have appreciated by up to 550% thus far in the current calendar year 2017 (CY17).As of September 2017, holds more than 1% stake in 22 companies, as per data filed by these companies’ shows. Of these the market price of 11 stocks rallied more than 100% in CY17.Except, RSWM which recorded negative return of 22%, the remaining 21 stock beat the market by giving higher returns of more than 30%. At 11:08 AM; the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,671, up 26% thus far in CY17.and Emkay Global Financial Services have rallied 546% and 318%, respectively. PPAP Automotive, IFB Industries, NOCIL, Thirumalai Chemicals and Tata Metaliks were up in the range of 150% to 200%.As of date, Dolly Khanna’s net worth stands at Rs 754 crore in these 22 companies. She held equity shares amounting of Rs 218 crore in 14 companies at the end of December 2016.bought stake in and Shreyans Industries in April-June quarter and of Srikalashasthi Pipes, Dhampur Sugar Mills and Asian Granito in January-March quarter, data shows.Rain Industries, the major gainer among the pack, zoomed nearly 550% thus in CY2017. Since July 2017, the stock of the leading producers of cement in South India has soared 202%, as compared to 9% rise in the Sensex.The stock of household appliances company almost doubled from Rs 457 to Rs 1,363 today. has reduces her stake in the company to 1.14% in September quarter from 1.23% in June and 1.56% in March quarter. She held 1.49% holding in at the end of December 2016 quarter.The company had reported a strong 91% growth in net profit at Rs 36.57 crore in September quarter (Q2FY18) against Rs 19.18 crore in the same quarter year ago. Net sales grew 26% to Rs 581 crore from Rs 462 crore. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin improved 280 bps to 10.7% in Q2FY18 from 7.9% in Q2FY17.