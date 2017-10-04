Hatsun Agro soars 18% on SBI Mutual Fund stake buy

JUST IN
The stock hit a new high of Rs 827 after SBI Mutual Fund acquired 1.05 million equity shares representing 0.69% of total equity of Hatsun Agro Products at price of Rs 700 per share via bulk deal.

L to R: Prabhat Dairy, Hatsun and Parag (Go brand) are increasing the business-to-consumer component in their product baskets. At Prabhat Dairy, the revenue share of B2C products is being pushed up to 50 from 30 per cent. At Hatsun Agro it is more t
Hatsun Agro Products soared 18% to Rs 827, also its record high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade after the SBI Mutual Fund bought nearly one percentage point stake in the company through open market.

On Tuesday, October 3, 2017, SBI Mutual Fund had acquired 1.05 million equity shares representing 0.69% of total equity of Hatsun Agro Products at price of Rs 700 per share via bulk deal, the NSE data shows.

The name of the sellers could not get ascertained immediately.

Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets dairy products like milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer, etc.

At 01:26 PM; the stock was up 13% at Rs 794 as compared to 0.64% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 296,033 shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
