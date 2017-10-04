Hatsun Agro soars 18% on SBI Mutual Fund stake buy

On Tuesday, October 3, 2017, SBI Mutual Fund had acquired 1.05 million equity shares representing 0.69% of total equity of Hatsun Agro Products at price of Rs 700 per share via bulk deal, the NSE data shows.
The name of the sellers could not get ascertained immediately.
Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets dairy products like milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer, etc.
At 01:26 PM; the stock was up 13% at Rs 794 as compared to 0.64% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 296,033 shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
