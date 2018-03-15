ICICI Securities Rs 40-bn IPO to open on March 22; price band at Rs 519-520

Domestic ICICI Securities, which will launch its initial share sale in a week, plans to reduce its revenue by increasing its distribution business through offering new products and services.

ICICI Securities, an arm of ICICI Bank, has fixed a narrow price band at Rs 519 to Rs 520 per equity share for its initial public offer (IPO), to raise little over Rs 40 billion. The public issue will open on March 22 and close on March 26.

Addressing the media here, said that "Sixty per cent of its revenues are from broking and about 10 per cent from Of the remaining 30 per cent, half comes from mutual fund distribution and rest from third-party products."



"Noting that as investors seek institutional advice, the firm as a is constantly looking to expand its footprint," she added.

plans to reduce revenue by increasing contribution from distribution through offering new products and services and would increase focus on products with recurring revenues and improve customer adoption of SIPs.

It strategically plans to expand its financial product distribution business through cross-selling third-party

"Significant presents significant potential to cross-sell third-party and we will explore expansion in Tier-II and Tier-III cities to benefit from increasing financial investments from such cities," Kumar said.

The brokerage plans to maintain its leadership position in products and strengthen the advisory business.

"We will focus on distressed-asset transactions, which we believe offer a unique macro opportunity and build upon the referrals," she said.

Moreover, the brokerage would continue to invest in technology as well as strengthen the underlying IT infrastructure to improve processing speeds, increase integration and inter-operability.

Talking about the IPO, chief said, "as far as the timing of the public issue is concerned, we clearly indicated that we as a group set out on a journey that gradually, as these companies reach a size, in order to unlock value, in order to establish valuation benchmarks, we will one by one be listing the entities".

would offer over 77.2 million equity shares in through the offer for sale route. The proceeds from the public issue will go to the

"As the business (of ICICI Securities) continues to grow, we have invested capital in the past and we will continue to do so, Kochhar said adding that the brokerage is a very low capex business.

