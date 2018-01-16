IT stocks rally; Wipro, TCS, MindTree crosses share buyback price

-
Shares of information technology (IT) companies were in focus in other wise subdued market with most of the frontline stocks trading higher by up to 4% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Infosys from the Nifty IT index were up in the range of 2% to 4% on NSE. At 10:53 AM; Nifty IT index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.8% at 12,324, as compared to 0.25% decline in the benchmark index Nifty 50 index. IT index hit a fresh 52-week high of 12,339 in intra-day trade. The index is 4.6% away from its all-time high of 12,908 touched on March 4, 2015 in intra-day deal. TCS, Wipro, MindTree, Nucleus Software and MphasiS were trading above their buyback price, while Infosys and HCL Technologies quoting close to buyback price.
Price in Rs Company Share buyback Intra-day high % chg Infosys 1150 1108.00 -3.7 Wipro 320 329.25 2.9 Mindtree 625 635.45 1.7 HCL Technologies 1000 942.20 -5.8 TCS 2850 2853.65 0.1 Intra-day high on NSE at 10:53 AM Stocks from Nifty IT index Source: CapitalinePlus
The company remained positive in improving its profitability despite the overall industry’s been shifting from traditional IT services to a more business-driven coupled with ongoing political state of affairs. We believe that the newly appointed CEO would identify the opportunities in the highly emerging market and outline the defined roadmap for addressing the growing demand from its clients, the brokerage firm said in result update. “Infosys has been able to manage the transition in the board and CEO without any disruption to the business. FY18 CC revenue growth at midpoint of guidance will be almost similar to TCS' FY18E at 6.5%. From a demand outlook perspective Infosys is sounding much more comfortable on CY18/ FY19 than TCS. Commentary on demand outlook, in particular BFSI is heartening,” said analysts at Antique Stock Broking in result review. The brokerage firm retains ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,190.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ONE-MONTH BEFORE
|GAIN(%)
|SONATA SOFTWARE
|300.00
|231.25
|29.7
|INTELLECT DESIGN
|185.70
|145.65
|27.5
|KPIT TECH.
|202.20
|167.55
|20.7
|ECLERX SERVICES
|1538.60
|1282.70
|20.0
|VAKRANGEE
|441.45
|372.73
|18.4
|NIIT TECH.
|719.20
|613.90
|17.2
|PERSISTENT SYS
|752.70
|648.65
|16.0
|POLARIS CONSULTA
|412.95
|358.80
|15.1
|TATA ELXSI
|1053.35
|924.75
|13.9
|WIPRO
|326.05
|289.70
|12.6
|FIRSTSOUR. SOLU.
|44.00
|39.25
|12.1
|TECH MAHINDRA
|560.00
|500.75
|11.8
|TCS
|2841.60
|2545.60
|11.6
|HEXAWARE TECH.
|357.00
|320.40
|11.4
|ZENSAR TECH.
|906.00
|814.10
|11.3
|MINDTREE
|624.35
|566.55
|10.2
|RAMCO SYSTEMS
|539.40
|489.60
|10.2
|INFOSYS
|1102.20
|1022.90
|7.8
|L & T INFOTECH
|1117.05
|1039.55
|7.5
|TAKE SOLUTIONS
|165.50
|156.35
|5.9
