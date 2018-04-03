Lupin extends gain as UK MHRA completes inspection at Goa unit

There were no critical or major observations in the inspection, Lupin said in a press release.
"We are committed to maintaining truly global quality standards at our manufacturing units. The successful inspection by UK MHRA is a meaningful development for our Goa plant,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.
On Monday, April 2, Lupin announced the successful facility review carried out by Health Canada for its Pithampur Unit 2 (Indore) manufacturing facility.
Following the review, Health Canada has maintained the compliant rating for Unit 2 at Pithampur (Indore) and has issued a revised 'Establishment License,’ it added.
At 12:07 pm; the stock was trading 1.5% higher at Rs 787 on the BSE, against 0.21% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.62 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
