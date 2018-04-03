Lupin extends gain as UK MHRA completes inspection at Goa unit

JUST IN
ICICI Bank: Analysts remain bullish despite near-term challenges
Lupin was up 3% to Rs 798, extending its Monday’s 5% surge on the BSE, after the company announced the successful completion of the inspection by the UK MHRA at its Goa facility in March, 2018.

There were no critical or major observations in the inspection, Lupin said in a press release.

"We are committed to maintaining truly global quality standards at our manufacturing units. The successful inspection by UK MHRA is a meaningful development for our Goa plant,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

On Monday, April 2, Lupin announced the successful facility review carried out by Health Canada for its Pithampur Unit 2 (Indore) manufacturing facility.


Following the review, Health Canada has maintained the compliant rating for Unit 2 at Pithampur (Indore) and has issued a revised 'Establishment License,’ it added.

At 12:07 pm; the stock was trading 1.5% higher at Rs 787 on the BSE, against 0.21% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.62 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
Tue, April 03 2018.

