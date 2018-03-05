MARKETS LIVE: Metals, Autos drag indices, Nifty trades below 10,400 level

Metal stocks among top losers on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Sensex Heatmap Sectoral Trend Market at open At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,870, down 177 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,391, down 68 points. Stocks in news Allahabad Bank clarifies that they have informed the exchanges about exposure worth USD 366.87mn to PNB fraud Canara Bank approves infusion of Rs 4865cr by GoI Piramal Enterprises approves transfer of certain assets and liabilities to subsidiary for net consideration of Rs 1729cr HCL Infosystems approves slump sale of “DigiSchool business undertaking”, part of the subsidiary of the company on going concern basis HDFC Bank seeks to raise $2.5 bn via share sale IDBI Bank may initiate insolvency process against Orissa Slurry pipeline Canara Bank, PNB, Union Bank, Andhra Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank to face Prompt Corrective Action by RBI IOC has bid for a stake in Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company as it looks at the South Eastern nation to expand business beyond Indian shores. Dilip Buildcon has received Letter of Awards by the National Highways Authority of India for two new Hybrid Annuity Projects valued at Rs 4,473 crore in the State of Karnataka. Voltas: Pradeep Bakshi, managing director at Voltas reported in media that his company is ramping up production by almost 20 per cent amid higher sales growth expectations. “There is also a lot of pent-up demand of last year. We are gearing up our production to stock up,” he said. Coal India: The company achieved 89 per cent of the targeted coal production at 54.46 million tonnes in February 2018. Actual offtake was 96 per cent of the targeted at 49.97 million tonnes in February 2018. NMDC has commissioned 220KV GIS (Gas Insulated Switch) at its upcoming steel plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisghar. The GIS system at the plant's Main Receiving Station has been imported from France and set up by GE, India at a cost of Rs 140 crore. Reliance Infra board meeting on 7th march 2018 regarding QIP issue (Source: Nirmal Bang) MUST READ Five PSBs on brink of being put under RBI's prompt corrective action plan Five public sector banks (PSBs), including Canara and Union Bank of India, are on the brink of being put under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) prompt corrective action (PCA) plan. According to rating agency Icra, their net non-performing assets (NPAs) rose above 6 per cent in December 2017 CLICK HERE FOR MORE

The domestic indices opened lower on Monday taking cues from its Asian counterparts.







In economic data, the Street may look to focus on data coming from the services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data for the month of February due later in the day.

The manufacturing PMI fell to a four-month low of 52.1 against 52.4 in January. The lows come against the December high of 54.7. Whether services PMI too follows.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expanded its footprint further in India's ethnically and religiously diverse Northeast by ousting the Left Front government in Tripura and was on its way to forming a coalition government in Nagaland. But Meghalaya threw up a hung Assembly with the incumbent Congress emerging as the single-largest party.



Asian started the week on the defensive despite a late rebound on Wall Street on Friday as investors worried a US-led trade war could derail economic momentum around the world.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was a touch weaker, hovering near the lowest since mid-February. It ended last week down more than 2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI faltered 0.3 per cent.

(with wire inputs)




