MARKETS LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty hovers around 10,500; Coal India up 1%

Top Sectoral loser: Nifty PSU Bank index BSE to delist 36 cos from Mar 5 as shares remain suspended for over 3 yrs Leading stock exchange BSE will delist 36 companies from next week as trading in their shares has remained suspended for over three years. These companies will be delisted from March 5, BSE said in two separate circulars READ MORE Cloud over tax sops for eligible foreign investors trading at GIFT City Despite tax sops doled out to lure investors transacting at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), entities known as eligible foreign investors, or EFIs, are still unsure if they would escape the tax net. EFIs are not registered as FPIs and there is a concern that income earned by these entities from transactions done on the IFSC exchanges might be classified as business income. This could mean a hefty tax outgo of 40 per cent plus surcharge and cess. READ MORE What to make of US Fed chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish testimony Jerome H Powell, the newly minted Chairman of the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) came out as a clear hawk in his first testimony before the Congress on Tuesday. Powell said that his expectations for domestic economic growth have increased since the beginning of the year, citing the passage of the $1.5 trillion tax cut, lifting of the debt ceiling and stronger global growth. READ MORE Venky's (India) hits new high; stock zooms 1600% in two years Venky’s (India) continued its upward march for the seventh straight trading day, hitting new high of Rs 4,530, up 15% on the BSE in otherwise subdued market. The stock rallied 69% from Rs 2,673 on February 20, 2018, as compared to 1.3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. READ MORE Fortis Healthcare trades flat despite poor December-quarter earnings Fortis Healthcare was trading flat on Thursday even after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 191 million for the quarter ended December 2017 against a profit of Rs 4.5 billion year-ago periods. READ MORE

The benchmark indices were trading flat on Thursday afternoon amid thin trade.



In the domestic market, economic growth recovered to a five-quarter high of 7.2 per cent during October-December, backed by strong manufacturing and investment activity as the disruption caused by the goods and services tax (GST) bottomed out. The robust third-quarter performance led to a marginal upward revision in the second advance estimate for 2017-18 to 6.6 per cent from 6.5 per cent in the first estimate, though it was still lower than the 6.75 per cent projected by the Economic Survey. The data came after the ended on Wednesday.



In the global markets, Asian skidded on Thursday after comments from the Federal Reserve’s new chief rekindled fears about the pace of US monetary tightening this year, sending Wall Street tumbling for its worst performance in two years and lifting the dollar.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, in his first public appearance as head of the US central bank, vowed on Tuesday to prevent the economy from overheating while sticking with a plan to gradually raise interest rates.

That was enough to send investors out of stocks, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan down 0.35 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.85 per cent.



(with Reuters inputs)