MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty hovers around 10,500; RCom up 29%
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at December 29, 2017 10:08 IST
Benchmark indices were trading higher on the last trading day of 2017 following the Asian markets, that were ending 2017 in a party mood on Friday after a year in which a concerted pick-up in global growth boosted corporate profits and commodity prices, while benign inflation kept central banks from taking away the punch bowl.
Back home, SEBI
board met on thursday and paved the way for all stock exchanges to sell all products from October 2018, but it deferred its decision on disclosure of defaults by listed companies. It decided to relax entry norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) willing to invest in the Indian markets.
Besides, SEBI
would allow listing of security receipts issued by an asset reconstruction company (ARC) on stock exchange platform.
Amomg another major development, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio
announced a deal on Thursday to acquire younger brother Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications’s (RCom’s) wireless infrastructure assets, including towers and spectrum, at an estimated price of Rs 20,000-24,000 crore. The historic deal between the brothers came on their father Dhirubhai Ambani’s 85th birth anniversary.
The two companies have signed binding agreements and the proceeds would be used to pre-pay RCom’s bank loans.
10:06 AM
RCom to sell wireless business to Reliance Jio; stock hits 52-week high
Shares of Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications (RCom) zoomed 35% to Rs 41.77, also its 52-week high on the BSE in early morning trade after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio said it will acquire RCom's mobile business assets including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre network of the company. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock rallied 30% to Rs 40.15 in intra-day trade.
"Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, today announced signing of definitive agreement for the acquisition of specified assets of Reliance Communications Limited and its affiliates," Reliance Jio said in a statement.
“The company expects the transactions to close in a phased manner between January and March 2018, subject to lenders’ and other applicable approvals,” RCom said in a statement. READ MORE
9:42 AM
Year-end rise in yields puts banks in the soup
With yields rising sharply, banks are caught between a rock and a hard place. And as the quarter for the banks ends on Friday, the treasury departments are hoping the yields scale back so that their losses, even nominal, can be minimised.
The yields on 10-year bonds have risen about 96 basis points since August even after a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in that month.
From the start of this quarter, the yield movement so far has been about 73 basis points. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. READ MORE
9:31 AM Sectoral Trend
Source: NSE
9:27 AM Top Sensex gainers and losers
Source: BSE
9:19 AM Broader Markets
Broader markets were outperforming the benchmark indices with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices up 0.6% and 0.5% respectively
9:19 AM Markets Open
At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,941, up 93 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,505, up 27 points
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 10:09 IST
