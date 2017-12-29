MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty hovers around 10,500; RCom up 29%

Benchmark indices were trading higher on the last trading day of 2017 following the Asian markets, that were ending 2017 in a party mood on Friday after a year in which a concerted pick-up in global growth boosted corporate profits and commodity prices, while benign inflation kept central banks from taking away the punch bowl.

Back home, board met on thursday and paved the way for all stock exchanges to sell all products from October 2018, but it deferred its decision on disclosure of defaults by listed companies. It decided to relax entry norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) willing to invest in the Indian

Besides, would allow listing of security receipts issued by an asset reconstruction company (ARC) on stock exchange platform.

Amomg another major development, Mukesh Ambani’s announced a deal on Thursday to acquire younger brother Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications’s (RCom’s) wireless infrastructure assets, including towers and spectrum, at an estimated price of Rs 20,000-24,000 crore. The historic deal between the brothers came on their father Dhirubhai Ambani’s 85th birth anniversary.

The two companies have signed binding agreements and the proceeds would be used to pre-pay RCom’s bank loans.