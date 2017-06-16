Mergers may not be a bad idea for BoB, Canara Bank

Around the same time last year, when talk of consolidating public sector banks (PSBs) gathered momentum, it had a positive rub-off effect on their stock prices, leading to a re-rating in their valuations. Talks of mergers have resurfaced with reports suggesting a possible merger between Bank of Baroda (BoB), Dena Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, all of which draw a significant part of their business from western India. Likewise, among the south-based banks, there is talk of Vijaya Bank and Syndicate Bank being merged with Canara Bank. With the merger process gathering ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?