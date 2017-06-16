Mergers may not be a bad idea for BoB, Canara Bank

Around the same time last year, when talk of consolidating public sector banks (PSBs) gathered momentum, it had a positive rub-off effect on their stock prices, leading to a re-rating in their valuations. Talks of mergers have resurfaced with reports suggesting a possible merger between Bank of Baroda (BoB), Dena Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, all of which draw a significant part of their business from western India. Likewise, among the south-based banks, there is talk of Vijaya Bank and Syndicate Bank being merged with Canara Bank. With the merger process gathering ...

Hamsini Karthik & Abhijit Lele