Leading bourse on Thursday announced the appointment of Venkataraman as the new Managing Director and of the for three years effective today. He brings over 25 years of experience in leadership roles in the areas of trading and merchandising along with risk management, logistics and operations, it said. Kumar is an agro-industry veteran who has worked for companies like National Bulk Handling Corporation, Cargill, Reliance Industries, Arthur Andersen, ITC Ltd, and He had also worked at as between June 2009 to September 2014. Nabi said Kumar's "wealth of experience in this domain will be a great asset to the company". stands on the cusp of various promising initiatives, and "I am confident that under his visionary leadership, we will achieve new heights", Das said in a statement. He thanked outgoing MD and for his support over the last four years and the role he has played in helping achieve key goals.