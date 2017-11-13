New India Assurance gets tepid response, lists 6.39% lower than issue price

The New India Assurance Co Ltd (NIA) received a tepid response on its listing day on Monday. Share prices of India's largest general insurance company opened at Rs 748.90 on the BSE, down 6.39 per cent as against its issue price of Rs 800.





ALSO READ: New India Assurance's mega IPO gets lukewarm response NIA, which has a market share of 15.04 per cent as on October, saw its Rs 9,600-crore initial public offer (IPO) get subscribed by 1.19 times earlier this month. "It's a momentous occasion for us to have more investors in our fold. We look at the Indian insurance industry, especially the general insurance industry, growing at a phenomenal pace... With rising insurance awareness and higher disposable incomes, general insurance is poised for growth in the coming year. Being the market leader, NIA would take advantage of this growth and deliver value to all its stakeholders," said NIA Chairman and Managing Director G Srinivasan.

Analysts had recommended that investors avoid New India's IPO due to its steep valuations. In the IPO note of New India Assurance, SSJ Finance had stated, "NIA has reported a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 16.7 per cent on premiums earned, however, its net profit declined by CAGR of 1.8 per cent over FY2013-2017. On its upper band of price of Rs 800, the issue is priced at P/BV ratio of 5.0x of its Q1FY2018 book value of Rs 160. We believe that the IPO is overpriced leaving little appreciation for investor." It had recommended 'Avoid' in its IPO note. New India Assurance is the second non-life insurance company to be listed on the exchanges after a few months ago.

In the month of October, NIA saw its gross direct premium underwritten at Rs 2,150.57 crore, suggests data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). In the current financial year, it has seen Rs 12,953.11 crore as gross direct premium underwritten.

The company is the leader in almost all its product portfolios, which cover fire, marine, health, and motor insurance, among others. Senior officials in the company also stated that they are planning to bring in more products in critical illness, overseas medical insurance, and travel insurance in the month to come.