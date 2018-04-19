Sebi scans Facebook 'likes'; finds evidence in insider trading case

To catch manipulators, regulator has started looking at accounts of suspected persons, with 'friends' and 'likes' for posts being scanned in cases.

The watchdog checked the profiles of suspected persons to ascertain whether they were 'connected' in a case related to violation of norms.

After going through the profiles in the case related to Deep Industries, found that the entities involved in were 'friends' on the social nking site and they they 'liked' each other's photos posted on the platform.

"The profiles of these persons were having restricted access and the photos posted by them can be 'liked' only by select persons whom they have added as their 'friends' on Facebook," the regulator said in an order dated April 16.

After gathering evidence, also through scanning of posts, about the violations, has ordered impounding of unlawful gains worth over Rs 240 million from three entities involved in the case.

The three entities -- Rupeshbhai Kantilal Savla, and -- were allegedly 'connected entities' and had traded in Ltd (DIL) shares while possessing price-sensitive information. They had details pertaining to the company bagging three contracts from and using it the entities made illegal gains, as per

According to Sebi, DIL's and his wife -- also one of the promoters -- were acquainted with the two directors of V Techweb -- and -- through The Savla couple were also friends with Radhika Hamlai, wife of through the platform.

The regulator found that Ajay and Sujay are associated with DIL by virtue of frequent communication with

By virtue of this association and frequent communications, they are reasonably expected to have access to the unpublished price sensitive information related to DIL in July-October 2015 period.

"... they had social relationship which also can confer access to UPSI as envisaged in Sebi's PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations," the order said.

Under norms, a person or an entity is considered an insider on the basis of various aspects, including by way of their association in any capacity with the company concerned and has access to unpublished price sensitive information.

Even those who are involved in frequent communication with officers, including through "likes on social media", of the company concerned can also be considered as insiders.