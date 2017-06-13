TRENDING ON BS
Nifty tests 9,650 on expectations of rate cut; Realty index top gainer

The S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap indices outperformed to gain 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The benchmark indices extended gains in the afternoon deals after much softer-than-expected inflation data fuelled hopes of an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at its next policy review in August.

At 1:52 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,243, up 148 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,647, up 31 points. 

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap indices outperformed to gain 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively. 

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1,452 shares rose and 851 shares fell. A total of 144 shares were unchanged.

Data released late on Monday showed consumer inflation eased to 2.18% in May, helped by a drop in food prices. It was lowest since the country started publishing an economy-wide consumer price index in 2012. 

"CPI inflation continues to be benign and seems set to dip below the RBI’s inflation target band of 2-6% as early as June. A combination of favorable base effects as well as softness in price momentum is contributing to low inflation prints in 1HFY18. Given the expected June inflation and the softer policy tone in the RBI’s June policy, we expect a 25 bps cut in the next (August) MPC meeting," said brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities in a report. 

Stocks of rate-sensitive sectors such as realty, auto and banking were moving higher. 

Nifty Realty index (up 0.8%) was the leading sectoral gainer, led by gains in Godrej Properties (4.5%), Delta Corp (1.8%) and Phoenix (1.2%). 

Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto indices were also up 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.  

Sun Pharma rose over 1% to Rs 551 after the company said one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries received US drug regulator's approval for generic Zetia tablets. The announcement was made before trading hours today, 13 June 2017.

DIC India was locked in its upper circuit of 20% at Rs 544 on the BSE after the specialty chemicals company said its board has approved the disposal of Mumbai land.

