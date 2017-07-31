TRENDING ON BS
SBI gains after cutting savings bank rate to 3.5% for deposits below Rs 1 cr
7 stocks from BSE Smallcap index rally over 50% in July

Parsvnath Developers, McNally Bharat, Aksh Optifibre, HFCL and GVK Power rallied over 50% in July

Deepak Korgaonkar  |  Mumbai 

These 7 stocks from BSE Smallcap index rally over 50% in July

Parsvnath Developers, GTL Infrastructure, McNally Bharat, Aksh Optifibre, Gujarat NRE Coke, Himachal Futuristic Communications (HFCL) and GVK Infrastructure & Power are the seven stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index that have rallied by more than 50% thus far in July.

At 12:05 pm: the S&P BSE Smallcap index was trading at 16,103, gaining 4.5% during the current month. On comparison, the S&P BSE Midcap index up 4.7%, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex up 4.9%, set to post its record monthly gain since March 2016 (up 10.2%).

As many as 48 stocks from the smallcap index have surged more than 25% thus far in July. The list includes Tinplate Company, Sterlite Technologies, Saregama India, Thirumalai Chemicals, Rico Auto Industries and Jubilant FoodWorks are among those which soared between 40% and 49%.

Foreign portfolio investors (Rs 2,662 crore) and domestic institutional investors (Rs 3,018 crore) have collectively pumped in net amount of Rs 5,680 crore in equity market, the stock exchange data shows.

Among the individual stocks, GVK Power & Infrastructure hit a 52-week high of Rs 13.23 on BSE in intra-day trade today, surging 51% in past one month.

On July 21, 2017 Equity Intelligence India Private Limited [P M S] bought 18.8 million shares representing 1.19% stake in GVK Power & Infrastructure at Rs 9.61 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows. Porinju Veliyath, ace investor, is the Founder & CEO of Equity Intelligence India.

Jaypee Group companies – Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Jaiprakash Associates – have gained 37% and 36%, respectively.

According to shareholding pattern filed by the Jaiprakash Associates' for the quarter ended June 2017, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has bought 25 million or 1.03% stake in the company during April-June quarter. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held nil holding in the company at the end of March quarter, data shows.

Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL) too hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,339 on BSE in intra-day trade today, rallied 39% during the month.
JFL reported 11% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth, with 6.5% same store sales growth (SSG) for Dominos. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins was up 224bps to 11.7%.

“JFL is a strong player in the QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) industry, with >1,100 stores. Therefore, it commands a high valuation, despite its uninspiring performance in the past. We expect JFL’s performance to improve in ensuing quarters,” analysts at HDFC Securities said in Q1FY18 results review.

Closure of loss-making stores could improve JFL’s margin in the coming years. We expect efficient store expansion to result in improved SSG. We anticipate 6.5% SSG over FY18-19 (earlier expectation 5.5%), added report.

COMPANY LATEST 1-MONTH BEFORE GAIN(%)
PARSVNATH DEVL. 22.84 14.11 61.9
MCNALLY BHARAT 77.35 47.85 61.7
GTL INFRA. 7.58 4.72 60.6
AKSH OPTIFIBRE 27.55 17.25 59.7
GUJ NRE COKE 2.51 1.58 58.9
H F C L 18.52 11.89 55.8
GVK POWER INFRA. 12.98 8.61 50.8
DEC.GOLD MINES 52.75 35.30 49.4
TINPLATE CO. 139.20 93.40 49.0
UNITECH 8.83 5.98 47.7
IVRCL 6.94 4.73 46.7
STERLITE TECH. 213.75 146.35 46.1
THIRUMALAI CHEM. 1210.70 831.00 45.7
SAREGAMA INDIA 410.75 282.55 45.4
PRAKASH INDS. 142.60 98.45 44.9
SH.RENUKA SUGAR 18.17 12.58 44.4
RICO AUTO INDS 78.60 54.85 43.3
VINDHYA TELELINK 1060.90 751.45 41.2
FUTURE CONSUMER 42.40 30.25 40.2
JUBILANT FOOD. 1314.75 945.45 39.1
SIGNET INDUS. 12.33 8.98 37.3
JP POWER VEN. 7.62 5.56 37.1
RATTANINDIA INFR 5.75 4.20 36.9
GUJ.NRE-DVR 2.32 1.70 36.5
ALOK INDS. 3.76 2.76 36.2
JP ASSOCIATES 29.70 21.86 35.9
KIRL. ELECTRIC 55.75 41.10 35.6
T B Z 114.05 84.25 35.4
VIRTUAL GLOBAL 2.88 2.13 35.2
DEEPAK FERT. 359.10 268.85 33.6
JBM AUTO 346.60 262.20 32.2
NUTRAPLUS INDIA 35.55 26.90 32.2
TOYAM INDUSTRIES 5.26 3.98 32.2
RAMCO SYSTEMS 431.75 327.20 32.0
IOL CHEMICALS 69.55 53.00 31.2
JINDAL STAIN .HI 157.80 120.70 30.7
HEG 480.95 369.80 30.1
JMC PROJECTS 351.40 270.65 29.8
INEOS STYROLUT. 1077.50 833.10 29.3
ORIENTAL VENEER 341.20 264.10 29.2
ARCOTECH LTD 102.45 80.40 27.4
EXCEL INDS. 450.00 354.70 26.9
MIRC ELECTRONICS 16.78 13.31 26.1
VENKY'S (INDIA) 2132.95 1692.10 26.1
DHAMPUR SUGAR 241.20 191.40 26.0
CAPITAL TRUST 468.70 372.50 25.8
ORIENTAL CARBON 1224.95 975.40 25.6
VETO SWITCHGEARS 224.00 178.55 25.5

