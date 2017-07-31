7 stocks from BSE Smallcap index rally over 50% in July

Parsvnath Developers, GTL Infrastructure, McNally Bharat, Aksh Optifibre, Gujarat NRE Coke, Himachal Futuristic Communications (HFCL) and GVK Infrastructure & Power are the seven stocks from the S&P index that have rallied by more than 50% thus far in July.At 12:05 pm: the S&P index was trading at 16,103, gaining 4.5% during the current month. On comparison, the S&P BSE Midcap index up 4.7%, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex up 4.9%, set to post its record monthly gain since March 2016 (up 10.2%).As many as 48 stocks from the smallcap index have surged more than 25% thus far in July. The list includes Tinplate Company, Sterlite Technologies, Saregama India, Thirumalai Chemicals, Rico Auto Industries and are among those which soared between 40% and 49%.Foreign portfolio investors (Rs 2,662 crore) and domestic institutional investors (Rs 3,018 crore) have collectively pumped in net amount of Rs 5,680 crore in equity market, the stock exchange data shows.Among the individual stocks, GVK Power & Infrastructure hit a 52-week high of Rs 13.23 on BSE in intra-day trade today, surging 51% in past one month.On July 21, 2017 Equity Intelligence India Private Limited [P M S] bought 18.8 million shares representing 1.19% stake in GVK Power & Infrastructure at Rs 9.61 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows. Porinju Veliyath, ace investor, is the Founder & CEO of Equity Intelligence India.Jaypee Group companies – Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Jaiprakash Associates – have gained 37% and 36%, respectively.According to shareholding pattern filed by the Jaiprakash Associates' for the quarter ended June 2017, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has bought 25 million or 1.03% stake in the company during April-June quarter. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held nil holding in the company at the end of March quarter, data shows.(JFL) too hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,339 on BSE in intra-day trade today, rallied 39% during the month.