Today's picks: 1 September 2017

Nifty rollover at multi-year low
1 September 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Tata Power, Coal India, Vedanta

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       
Current: 9,918  (fut: 9,941) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,875. Stop-short positions at 10,025. Big moves could go till 10,075, 9,800. A long 9,800p (65), short 9,700p (45) could gain 15-20 if there's a reaction till 9,850.  

Bank Nifty  
Current: 24,318   (fut: 24,365)  
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 24,250. Stop-short positions at 24,475. Big moves could go till 24,000, 24,700. Bias maybe slightly negative.

Tata Power     
Current price: Rs 79 
Target price: Rs 81
Keep a stop at Rs 78 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 80 and Rs 80.75. Book profits at Rs 81. 

Coal India
Current price: Rs 237
Target price: Rs 232
Keep a stop at Rs 240 and go short. Add to the positions between Rs 233 and Rs 234. Book profits at Rs 232. 

Vedanta      
Current price: Rs 309   
Target price: Rs 315
Keep a stop at Rs 306 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 313 and Rs 314. Book profits at Rs 315.  

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Fri, September 01 2017. 06:00 IST

