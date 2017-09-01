Today's picks: 1 September 2017

Current: 9,918 (fut: 9,941) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,875. Stop-short positions at 10,025. Big moves could go till 10,075, 9,800. A long 9,800p (65), short 9,700p (45) could gain 15-20 if there's a reaction till 9,850.

Bank

Current: 24,318 (fut: 24,365)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,250. Stop-short positions at 24,475. Big moves could go till 24,000, 24,700. Bias maybe slightly negative.

Current price: Rs 79

Target price: Rs 81

Keep a stop at Rs 78 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 80 and Rs 80.75. Book profits at Rs 81.

Coal India

Current price: Rs 237

Target price: Rs 232

Keep a stop at Rs 240 and go short. Add to the positions between Rs 233 and Rs 234. Book profits at Rs 232.

Current price: Rs 309

Target price: Rs 315

Keep a stop at Rs 306 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 313 and Rs 314. Book profits at Rs 315.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated