Today's picks: 19 December, 2017

Current: 10,389 (fut: 10,410) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,325. Stop-short positions at 10,500. Big moves could go till 10,550, 10,275. A long 10,500c (40), long 10,300p (45) has breakevens at 10,215, 10,585 . Either end could be struck before settlement.
Current: 25,595 (futures: 25,641)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 25,500. Stop-short positions at 25,775. Big moves could go till 25,950, 25,300. Trend should be slightly positive.
Current price: Rs 268
Target price: Rs 263
Keep a stop at Rs 271 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 264 and Rs 265. Book profits at Rs 263.
Current price: Rs 1,521
Target price: Rs 1,550
Keep a stop at Rs 1,505 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,535 and Rs 1,545. Book profits at Rs 1,550.
Current price: Rs 250
Target price: Rs 254
Keep a stop at Rs 248 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 252 and Rs 253. Book profits at Rs 254.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
