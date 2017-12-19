Today's picks: 19 December, 2017

Current: 10,389 (fut: 10,410) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,325. Stop-short positions at 10,500. Big moves could go till 10,550, 10,275. A long 10,500c (40), long 10,300p (45) has breakevens at 10,215, 10,585 . Either end could be struck before settlement.

Bank

Current: 25,595 (futures: 25,641)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 25,500. Stop-short positions at 25,775. Big moves could go till 25,950, 25,300. Trend should be slightly positive.

Current price: Rs 268

Target price: Rs 263

Keep a stop at Rs 271 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 264 and Rs 265. Book profits at Rs 263.

Current price: Rs 1,521

Target price: Rs 1,550

Keep a stop at Rs 1,505 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,535 and Rs 1,545. Book profits at Rs 1,550.

Current price: Rs 250

Target price: Rs 254

Keep a stop at Rs 248 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 252 and Rs 253. Book profits at Rs 254. Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated