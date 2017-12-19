JUST IN
A better year ahead for CESC
Business Standard

Today's picks: 19 December, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       
Current: 10,389  (fut: 10,410) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,325. Stop-short positions at 10,500. Big moves could go till 10,550, 10,275. A long 10,500c (40), long 10,300p (45) has breakevens at 10,215, 10,585 . Either end could be struck before settlement.

Bank Nifty       
Current: 25,595   (futures: 25,641) 
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 25,500. Stop-short positions at 25,775. Big moves could go till 25,950, 25,300. Trend should be slightly positive.

Coal India          
Current price: Rs 268 
Target price: Rs 263
Keep a stop at Rs 271 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 264 and Rs 265. Book profits at Rs 263.

Current price: Rs 1,521   
Target price: Rs 1,550
Keep a stop at Rs 1,505 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,535 and Rs 1,545. Book profits at Rs 1,550.

Hindalco        
Current price: Rs 250  
Target price: Rs 254
Keep a stop at Rs 248 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 252 and Rs 253. Book profits at Rs 254.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Tue, December 19 2017. 06:00 IST

