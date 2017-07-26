Today's picks: July 26, 2017

Current: 9,964 (fut: 9,972) Target: NA

Stop long positions at 9,900. Stop short positions at 10,030. Big moves could go till 10,100, 9,850. A long 9,900p (11), long 10,000c (22) has break-evens at 10,035, 9,865 with two sessions to go.

Bank

Current: 24,520 (futures: 24,525)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 24,425. Stop short positions at 24,625. Big moves could go till 24,825, 24,200.

Current price: Rs 220

Target price: Rs 224

Keep a stop at Rs 218 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 222 and Rs 223.

Book profits at Rs 224.

Lupin

Current price: Rs 1,120

Target price: Rs 1,100

Keep a stop at Rs 1,130 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,105 and Rs 1,110. Book profits at Rs 1,100

Current price: Rs 375

Target price: Rs 370

Keep a stop at Rs 378 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 371 and Rs 372, Book profits at Rs 370 Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated