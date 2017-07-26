Today's picks: July 26, 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,964 (fut: 9,972) Target: NA
Stop long positions at 9,900. Stop short positions at 10,030. Big moves could go till 10,100, 9,850. A long 9,900p (11), long 10,000c (22) has break-evens at 10,035, 9,865 with two sessions to go.
Bank Nifty
Current: 24,520 (futures: 24,525)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 24,425. Stop short positions at 24,625. Big moves could go till 24,825, 24,200.
Hindalco
Current price: Rs 220
Target price: Rs 224
Keep a stop at Rs 218 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 222 and Rs 223.
Book profits at Rs 224.
Lupin
Current price: Rs 1,120
Target price: Rs 1,100
Keep a stop at Rs 1,130 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,105 and Rs 1,110. Book profits at Rs 1,100
Indian Oil
Current price: Rs 375
Target price: Rs 370
Keep a stop at Rs 378 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 371 and Rs 372, Book profits at Rs 370
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
