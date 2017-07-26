TRENDING ON BS
Strong realisations help Ambuja Cements beat Street estimates in Q2
Business Standard

Today's picks: July 26, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindalco, Lupin, Indian Oil

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       

Current: 9,964   (fut: 9,972) Target: NA
Stop long positions at 9,900. Stop short positions at 10,030. Big moves could go till 10,100, 9,850. A long 9,900p (11), long 10,000c (22) has break-evens at 10,035, 9,865 with two sessions to go.  

 

Bank Nifty       

Current: 24,520  (futures: 24,525
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 24,425. Stop short positions at 24,625. Big moves could go till 24,825, 24,200. 

 

Hindalco            

Current price: Rs 220
Target price: Rs 224
Keep a stop at Rs 218 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 222 and Rs 223.  
Book profits at Rs 224.

Lupin    

Current price: Rs 1,120
Target price: Rs 1,100
Keep a stop at Rs 1,130 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,105 and Rs 1,110. Book profits at Rs 1,100

Indian Oil         

Current price: Rs 375
Target price: Rs 370
Keep a stop at Rs 378 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 371 and Rs 372,  Book profits at Rs 370
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated


