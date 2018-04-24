Vehicle loans put Chola Investment in top gear; disbursement surges 55%

The stock price of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola Investment) scaled to its new 52-week high in Monday’s intra-day trades at Rs 1,714.85 (up 9.4 per cent), before closing the day with net gains of over six per cent.

A strong set of numbers for the January-March 2018 quarter (Q4) reported by the company triggered the surge. A robust performance by the company’s vehicle finance business, which accounted for 73 per cent of its total assets under management (AUM; size of the loan book), as of March 2018 and over 85 per cent of total disbursements in Q4, ...