VST Tillers Tractors surges 9% on strong December sales

The sales of power tillers more-than-doubled as the company has sold 3,004 units of power tillers for the month, against 1,407 units sold in the same month last year. Tractors sales of the company remained unchanged at 611 units in both the months.
VST Tillers Tractors was promoted by VST Motors as a joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Japan. The company is now the largest manufacturer of power tillers in India.
The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 25,785 shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE till 10:33 AM.
