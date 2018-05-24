Welspun Enterprises up for 11th straight trading day post Q4 results

Shares of were trading higher for the 11th straight session, rising 5% to Rs 202 per share on the after the company reported a nearly four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 253 million in March quarter. It had profit of Rs 67 million in the same quarter last fiscal.

The stock of construction & engineering company was trading at its new high rallying 32% from Rs 153 on May 9, 2018. On comparison, the S&P Sensex has dipped 2.4% during the same period.

Total income during the quarter under review, rose more than double to Rs 4,319 million against Rs 2,142 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Commenting on the developments, Mr. B. K. Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group said, “FY18 has been a remarkable year for with strong operational and financial improvement. This has been the result of our focussed approach to infrastructure and particularly, road projects. Our strong order book provides visibility of doubling revenues each year for the next two years, creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”



current order book (incl. L1) at Rs 55 billion with Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) portfolio of 6 projects