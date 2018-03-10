Passive euthanasia verdict: Jain monks thank SC for the landmark ruling

-
Jain Muni (monk) Tarun Sagar on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's landmark decision to allow passive euthanasia, saying it coincided with the tenets of Jainism.
"The whole world takes birth crying, but Mahavira taught us to die laughing. Today, the Supreme Court has given a historical ruling, which has been a law in Jainism for ages. I thank the Supreme Court (for the verdict)," the monk told ANI.
In a decision passed on Friday, the top court gave legal sanction to passive euthanasia or withholding treatment essential to life for a terminally-ill patient.
Recognising the right to die with dignity, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Kumar Misra passed the order.
The bench said passive euthanasia was permissible with guidelines.
The Supreme Court said 'living will' would be permitted only after obtaining permission from the family members of the person who had sought passive euthanasia and also from a team of expert doctors who had reached conclusion that the said patient could not be revived.
