Minister has begun presenting the Union in on Wednesday amid expectations of an increase in exemption limits, to incentives for the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector post the November 8 drive.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan paid tribute to former union minister and (IUML) leader E Ahamed, who passed away this morning.

"I would have adjourned the House. But today's sitting has been fixed by the President for presentation of the Budget. Instead the House will be adjourned tomorrow as a mark of respect for E. Ahamed ji," the Speaker said.

"Madam Speaker, on this auspicious day of vasant panchami I rise to present the union 2017-18. I am presenting this when the world economy faces ," Jaitley said, as he stood to present the Budget.

However, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, urged the Speaker for postponement of the budget.

Jaitley, earlier on Wednesday called on President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

It was earlier speculated that the could be postponed by a day after former minister of state for external affairs and MP E Ahamed passed away at the RML Hospital in the national capital in the wee hours of Wednesday after suffering from heart attack.

This year's is historic in several ways. The is for the first time being presented on February 1, earlier it was February end event. The government is aiming at implementing the budgetary provisions from the beginning of the financial year which is April 1.

The implementation extended earlier even beyond the month of May and special allocations had to be made for the two months of April and May.

Another historic feature of this year's is that instead of a separate Rail presented by the Railways Minister, allocations for the railways will be presented as part of the General by the Minister himself.

On Tuesday, the Economic Survey tabled in the advocated for the concept of Universal Basic (UBI) as an alternative to the various social welfare schemes in an effort to reduce poverty.

The survey suggested that a more efficient way to help the poor will be to provide them resources directly, through a UBI.

The Economic Survey projected a growth rate of 6.75 per cent to 7.5 per cent for the next year (2017-18) but said that is a risk for its growth projection. The Survey sees India's GDP growing between 6.5 per cent and 6.75 per cent in the current financial year.

After presenting the Budget, Jaitley will reply to questions by Twitterati on the proposals. The questions to Jaitley can be asked on Twitter by using hashtag #MyQuestionToFM.

The first part of the session will continue till February 9 and after a month long recess the second part will commence from March 9. The first part of the session has been kept brief in view of the upcoming assembly Polls in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.