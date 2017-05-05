Kannada TV actress Rekha Sindhu killed in car accident

TRENDING ON BS
RBI required empowerment with relation to specific stressed assets: Jaitley
ANI  |  Chennai 

Kannada TV Actress Rekha Sindhu. Photo: Twitter

Kannada television actress Rekha Sindhu was killed in a car accident on Friday near Natrampalli in Tamil Nadu's Vellore District.

The incident took place after the vehicle's tyre busted while Sindhu was travelling from Chennai to Bengaluru with three other friends, who are now reportedly absconding.

The actress died on the spot after heavy blood loss. Her body is now being kept in the Thirupathur Government Hospital.

Vellore police have filed a case and started investigation.

The actor has worked in a number of Kannada and even Tamil shows.

