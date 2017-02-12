UP Assembly polls 2017: Akhilesh to address rallies in Sambhal, Amroha

Kick starting the campaigning for the second phase of elections, Chief Minister will on Sunday address two election rallies in Sambhal and Amroha.

With the second phase of the state elections just three days away, political parties are busy campaigning to gain majority.

Akhilesh and Vice-President on Saturday jointly launched the (SP)- alliance's Common Minimum Programme.

During the launch, Akhilesh attacked Prime Minister saying that their alliance has shaken the latter's confidence.

Akhilesh further slammed the prime minister saying that he only knows to do 'Mann Ki Baat' but not 'Kaam ki baat'.

"Several times people say 'Mann ki baat' but not 'Kaam ki baat'," said Akhilesh.

The second phase of the Assembly elections will be held on February 15.

The first phase of the elections, which was held on Saturday, saw a voter turnout of 63 per cent.