UP Assembly polls 2017: Akhilesh to address rallies in Sambhal, Amroha

Kick starting the campaigning for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh
elections, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav
will on Sunday address two election rallies in Sambhal and Amroha.
With the second phase of the state elections just three days away, political parties are busy campaigning to gain majority.
During the launch, Akhilesh attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi
saying that their alliance has shaken the latter's confidence.
Akhilesh further slammed the prime minister saying that he only knows to do 'Mann Ki Baat' but not 'Kaam ki baat'.
"Several times people say 'Mann ki baat' but not 'Kaam ki baat'," said Akhilesh.
The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh
Assembly elections will be held on February 15.
The first phase of the elections, which was held on Saturday, saw a voter turnout of 63 per cent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU