Cabinet approves an MoU between India and Hellenic on Renewable Energy Cooperation

The chaired by Shri has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Renewable Energy between and The MoU was signed by the External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, and H. E.

Nikos Kotzias, of the Republic during the latter's visit to in November, 2017.

Both sides aim to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship to encourage and promote technical bilateral cooperation on new and renewable issues on the basis of mutual benefit equality and reciprocity.

The MoU envisages establishing a Joint Working Group to review, monitor and discuss matters relation to areas of cooperation. The MoU aims for exchange of expertise and networking of information.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)