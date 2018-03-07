Parnav Sports Academy announces change in directorate

JUST IN
At meeting held on 07 March 2018

Parnav Sports Academy announced that Aarti has resigned from the Board of the Company w.e.f. 07 March 2018 due to pre -occupation.

Further, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 07 March 2018 has appointed Radha Kumari (DIN : 082079504) as a Additional Director.

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 17:05 IST

