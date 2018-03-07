Parnav Sports Academy announces change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 07 March 2018Parnav Sports Academy announced that Aarti has resigned from the Board of the Company w.e.f. 07 March 2018 due to pre -occupation.
Further, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 07 March 2018 has appointed Radha Kumari (DIN : 082079504) as a Additional Director.
