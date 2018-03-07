JUST IN
Sysco Industries announces resignation of company secretary

With effect from 31 March 2018

Sysco Industries announced that Rajeev Ranjan has resigned from the post of Whole time Company Secretary & Compliance Officer. The Company has accepted his resignation and relieved him from responsibilities effective from close of business hours on 31 March 2018.

Consequent to his resignation as Company Secretary, Rajeev Ranjan also ceases to be Compliance Officer of the Company.

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 10:48 IST

