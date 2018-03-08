Warner Multimedia CFO resigns

-
With effect from 01 March 2018Warner Multimedia announced that Dhruva Narayan Jha, Chief Financial Officer and a part of Key Managerial Personnel, has resigned from the employment w.e.f. 1 March 2018.
