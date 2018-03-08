JUST IN
Business Standard

Warner Multimedia CFO resigns

With effect from 01 March 2018

Warner Multimedia announced that Dhruva Narayan Jha, Chief Financial Officer and a part of Key Managerial Personnel, has resigned from the employment w.e.f. 1 March 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 11:47 IST

