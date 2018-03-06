Wipro slips after bulk deal

fell 0.81% to Rs 288.20 at 13:55 IST on after a bulk deal of 15 lakh shares was executed on the scrip at Rs 290.50 per share at 10:42 IST on

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 94.25 points or 0.28% at 33,841.03.

Bulk deal boosted volume on the scrip. On the BSE, 17.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 5.87 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had hit a high of Rs 291.85 and a low of Rs 287 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 334.75 on 16 January 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 241.60 on 9 March 2017.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 904.73 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

Wipro's consolidated net profit fell 11.85% to Rs 1930.10 crore on 1.82% growth in net sales to Rs 13669 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q2 September 2017.

is a leading information technology, consulting and process services company that delivers solutions to enable its clients do better.

