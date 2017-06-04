London Bridge terror attack: 20 people injured as van hits pedestrians

In what Prime Minister termed a "potential act of terror", about 20 people were injured as a van reportedly ploughed into on late Saturday evening. There also were unconfirmed reports of gunfire and stabbing, according to the British media.

The vehicle is reported to have mounted the pavement at the scene, Mirror reported on its website.

"We are dealing with an incident on London Bridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," the Metropolitan police said on its Twitter handle.

Press Trust of India reported that Scotland Yard armed officers had moved into area after reports of the incident.



"We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update," Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.Hackney Police said on its Twitter handle: "If you have any footage from tonight, please DON'T share on social media. Upload to us."Transport for London said the police had closed and the area around it due to a major police incident, Xinhua reported.

"London Bridge: The station is closed and trains are non stopping at the request of the police," it said.

According to an eyewitness: "There was a white van driver speeding into several people. It carried on across the pavement around the traffic and towards the Shard area."

Some netizens who had witnessed the incident tweeted that they saw people got injured and the police came to deal with it.

One witness wrote on Twitter: "Passersby says 15-20 people have been run over. Another says 7 or 8."

"Horrific scene at .. bodies strewn over the pavement. B&Q van mounted the pavement. I feel sick," Ben Leo said in Twitter.

Armed police are said to be at the scene while people have been seen fleeing the central London landmark. London Ambulance Service said multiple resources were attending the area.