AAP to align with Left in Rajasthan, removes Vishwas as state in-charge

Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

AAP, Kumar Vishwas
File photo of Kumar Vishwas

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up to form a third front with Left parties to fight the BJP and the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan, AAP sources said on Wednesday.

A senior AAP leader told IANS that they have had three or four meetings with Left parties in the state and discussions were in an "advanced state". The development was confirmed by an AAP Rajasthan state leader.

The source said the AAP would fight a majority of the 200 seats in Rajasthan and was hopeful the Left would settle for 20-25 seats.

"Rural economy and farmers issues will be the main planks on which the election will be fought," the leader said.

The leader said they have also spoken to some independent MLAs and regional parties to be a part of the third front.

Earlier, the AAP announced it had removed founder member Kumar Vishwas as the Rajasthan in-charge and appointed National Treasurer Deepak Bajpai in his place.

 
First Published: Wed, April 11 2018. 14:50 IST

