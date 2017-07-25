Gionee A1 Plus with selfie flash, massive battery launched at Rs 26,999

Chinese maker on Tuesday launched the 'A1 Plus' at Rs 26,999 in

The device has dual (13MP+5MP) system at the rear with LED flash and 20MP front

Powered by 4,550mAh battery, 'A1 Plus' features a Helio P25 Octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB.

The will be available in retail stores, starting July 26.

"The 'A' series is rooted to the growing demand of high-quality photography experience. We are confident that our attention to detail with impressive specs, powerful battery and advanced features will deliver the best user experience possible," said Alok Shrivastava, Director-Business Intelligence and Planning, India, in a statement.

The 20MP front on the comes with a customised 'selfie' flash.

The device offers a massive battery that features ultrafast charging. It can give users two-hour talk time in a 300-second charge.

Other specifications of the include a fingerprint sensor.

The 'A1 Plus' has a 6-inch full-HD display along with features such as Split Screen, 2.5D + and

The phone comes with a panic button that is activated by pressing the home button thrice.

Swiping down on the screen opens the notification bar while the toggle apps are accessed by swiping up from the bottom of the display.