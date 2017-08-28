100 days of Rera: Confusion in market led to purchases getting postponed

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, (Rera) ushered in a new regulatory regime on May 1 this year. A hundred-odd day later, the regulatory structures are still falling in place. For Amol Nizapkar, an executive with a wealth management firm in Mumbai, the wait for the new regulatory regime has been worth it. “Now every detail about a project is well-documented. There is an obligation on part of the developer to complete the project on time or pay the penalty for delays,” says Nizapkar, who recently bought an apartment in Mulund, Mumbai. ...