A scary new world?

Have the first five months of the Trump presidency taken us into a scarier new world of global economics and politics? I believe so. In broad terms, the 70 years since the Second World War (WW2) saw the rise of a liberal international economic order (LIEO) for trade, capital flows and, to a limited extent, skilled labour. It also witnessed the economic development of emerging nations, many of which had been under colonial rule. The LIEO was buttressed by a set of international institutions, created under US leadership after WW2, notably the International Monetary Fund, the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?