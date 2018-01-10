Business for posterity

The recent agitations against “indiscriminate coal mining” and “nationwide interlinking of rivers” have brought back the oft-forgotten principle of “intergenerational equity” firmly into focus.

The Rio Declaration of 1992 urged all countries to identify “natural resources that are national assets” and to “use them in such a manner that it does not compromise the ability of future generations, to benefit equitably from them”. Indeed, in recent times, people of Goa have successfully argued that “coal is a finite ...