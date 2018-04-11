China's long-term plans for its currency

Tracking the trajectory of the internationalisation of the Chinese currency, renminbi (RMB), is a useful pointer to China’s strategy for achieving geopolitical pre-eminence.

In my earlier column on the subject, “Renminbi’s growing influence” (Business Standard, June 13, 2017), I had argued that despite a significant stall in 2015 and early 2016, in response to stock market volatility and large capital outflows, measures to establish the RMB as an international reserve currency through a series of graduated steps, had resumed. China has been leveraging its sheer ...