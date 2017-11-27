Chinese internet and Indian IT

The Chinese internet sector has been an amazing success story. From virtually nothing, China is now at the cutting edge, with the largest number of internet users globally (at 700 million more than the US, EU, and Japan combined) and the most pervasive adoption of digital and e-commerce business models.

The country leads the US, in percentage of advertising which is online, penetration of e-commerce and more broadly, usage and time spent online. In 2017, on Singles’ Day (November 11) Alibaba recorded sales of over $25 billion (50 per cent growth), more than three times what American ...