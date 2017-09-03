Demonetisation: An assessment after nine months

This article assesses the performance of demonetisation after taking into account the criticisms of the several economists, including Kaushik Basu, who was most vocal. A lot of economists have told pure falsehood about demonetisation. The best example is about the rabi crop. Rabi Crop: They spread the canard that the rabi crop has been ruined because the farmers did not have money to buy seeds. They did not bother to find out that the sowing of rabi crop was over in October. And ultimately there has been a bumper crop which brought down the market price of crop so much that again ...