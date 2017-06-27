Demonetisation has cost us a lot

Demonetisation, or DeMo, is back in the news. And, it’s not good news. In articles written for this paper ( December 7 and 26, 2016), I had argued that: Total transactions would contract; economic activity would be seriously disrupted; there would be lag effects; and the disruption will continue into the first quarter of 2017-18 (and probably beyond that). It is time to take stock of what DeMo did not achieve, what it did and its continuing impact. First off, DeMo neither stopped the flow of black income nor the acquisition of black wealth. Since it did not address these ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?